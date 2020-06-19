Rockford Youth Activists hold Juneteenth rally

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Youth Activists, who have been rallying and protesting in the city since May, marched in the streets of Rockford again on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth.



June 19, 2020, marks 155 years since slavery ended in the United States. Marches were planned across the country during a year where Americans are calling an end to racism and police brutality against the black community.



In Rockford on Friday, a group of about 100 people met at Ellis Park and then marched through the streets of Rockford. At one point, they laid in the intersection of Auburn and Kilburn for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, representing the time a Minneapolis Police Officer kept his knee on the neck of George Floyd, a black man who died while in custody.



"There was a freedom that black people got from Juneteenth, but it also came with a different form of slavery and oppression," said Leslie Rolfe, who has organized several of these protests.



The group moved to the Winnebago County Justice Center, where it banged on the windows of the building where several deputies sat inside. At one point, two deputies came out and asked the group to stay away from their squad cars. Protesters said no, and the deputies went inside the front door of the building. 13 WREX reporters said that's when the protesters started banging on the windows of the building.



The group did update its demands recently, which includes the immediate defunding of the Rockford Police Department and an independent investigation in to police conduct on the night of May 30th, where protests in the city turned violent.



They also want Police Chief Dan O'Shea to resign, and are calling for federal investigations in to the death of Rockford residents while in police custody.



The group has not met with city leaders, although the police chief and Mayor Tom McNamara said they want to come to the table.



The Juneteenth rally in Rockford continued to Mandeville Park, where protesters gathered for BBQ, a cookout and dancing.



