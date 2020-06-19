Rockford Park District picked for new youth employment program

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Rockford Park District will receive $500,000 to employ 100 area youth over the next three months as part of a new program from the state of Illinois.

The park district was one of three organizations the state selected for the COVID-19 Summer Youth Employment Program. According to the park district, the program was developed due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact it had on the potential for at-risk youth to gain employment over the summer months.

The park district says the opportunity was made possible because of a connection made by Illinois State Rep. Maurice West with the Illinois Department of Human Services, who oversees the new program.

"We are excited to be one of three agencies to be chosen to take part in this pilot program and can’t thank Representative West enough for advocating for us and valuing the importance of parks and recreation,” said Rockford Park District Executive Director Jay Sandine in a news release.

The primary objective of the program, according to the park district, is to develop essential employability skills and for area youth to earn a minimum of 180 hours of entry-level work experience.

"Being employed by the Rockford Park District could be a pivotal moment for these youth as they will be surrounded by highly regarded professionals who will teach employability and life skills, help develop characteristics of good leaders and community members, along with providing a positive environment that embraces diversity and inclusion,” said State Rep. West.

Job opportunities will be available throughout the entire Rockford Park District and are still being finalized. Additional information about how to apply will be announced in the coming weeks.

