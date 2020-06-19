Rockford man pleads guilty for the murder of his wife in July 2018

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford man plead guilty to first-degree murder after he stabbed and killed his wife in July 2018.

Noe Marquez, 52, of Rockford, plead guilty to first degree murder on Thursday for the July 2018 murder of his wife.

On July 10, 2018, Rockford Police responded to a call where a man said he had stabbed his wife. Police found Marquez outside his house with his wife inside with multiple stab wounds to her neck and face. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marquez faces 20 to 60 years for the crime followed by three years of probation. His sentencing is in September.