Protests spark art movement in Roscoe

ROSCOE (WREX) -- Rockford's recent protests inspired a group of high school students in Roscoe to celebrate black lives.

Hononegah students started a group called Artists for Change.

"Honestly, I didn't think I could do it until I went to that protest in Rockford," said Phaira Jones, Founder of Artists for Change. "I saw how young that person, the man running it was, and I thought 'if he could promote this with all of these people, then so can I.'"

Friday, the group put on an event with a cookout and a DJ. Around the river chapel, students posted the pictures of black lives lost at the hands of police.

"We want to be brothers and sisters," said Glenn Patterson, Rockford NAACP Chapter Chairman. "It's time y'all. It's time to stand together as one village and forget the animosity based on the melanin in your skin, we are all the same."

The Firday presentation involved music, comedy and fine art to support the Black Lives Matter movement.