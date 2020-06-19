NJCAA to allow fall and winter sports

The National Junior College Athletic Association announced it will allow fall and winter sports this school year, during the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. The NJCAA is mostly leaving it up to states and regions to determine what is best for their schools and athletes.

Rock Valley College Athletic Director Darin Monroe says he's not 100 percent sure the Golden Eagles will have sports this year, but he's optimistic. He says he and other athletic directors from region schools will meet next week to discuss what it could look like, and how to handle it depending on what phase the Restore Illinois plan is in at the time. It's a difficult time for ADs trying to navigate sports during this pandemic.

"I tell a lot of people that when I got my undergrad and Masters and wanted to get into athletic administration, you learn about budgets, you learn about leadership," Monroe says. "The one chapter they didn't write is COVID-19. There's no right or wrong answer. I think that's what you're seeing in institutions around the country."

If things go as hoped, fall sports like soccer and volleyball will be allowed to start practicing Aug. 1, with games coming a few weeks to a month later. The basketball schedule would also be moved up and teams would be allowed to start practicing in Sept., with games in Oct., according to Monroe. He says that's to at least get the season started and get games played before a potential 2nd wave of COVID-19 hits. Athletes would have a longer break around Thanksgiving and into Dec., before resuming the season around the turn of the calendar. Rock Valley is scheduled to host the men's national championship tournament this season in March, so they're hoping that all goes according to plan.