More than 70 turtles released into Lee County wildlife areas

LEE COUNTY (WREX) — Lee County is now home to dozens of new turtles breathing a new life after being released into the wild on Thursday.

More than 70 Blanding's turtles were released on Thursday morning in two prairie preserves that cover nearly 6,000 acres of restored prairie, woodlands and wetlands.

The year-old turtles, known for their permanent "smile," are breathing new life at Nachusa Grasslands and the Richardson Wildlife Foundation in Lee County after their release on Thursday.

“We are invested in protecting and expanding populations of the few turtles that remain,” said Elizabeth Bach, Ecosystem Restoration Scientist for The Nature Conservancy at Nachusa Grasslands. “It’s truly an extraordinary wildlife effort involving the collaboration of scientists from across the state. We’re excited to be part of this species’ critical and rewarding conservation journey.”

Wildlife experts say less than 20 turtles remain on both sites. Studies show that most Blanding’s nests are raided by raccoons and other animals.

The Lake County Forest Preserve District raised the baby turtles since they hatched. The "smiling" species can grow to the size of a three to four-year-old turtle in a year’s time, experts say.

The department of biological sciences at Northern Illinois University placed transmitters on a portion of the Blanding’s turtles at each site to track survival rates.

The release part of a collaborative species protection program with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) of Illinois, Forest Preserve Districts in DuPage and Lake Counties, Richardson Wildlife Foundation and Northern Illinois University.

The species is one of seven endangered turtles native to Illinois.