Local artist paints piece called #RockfordCares at Aldeen Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A fist in the air, with the iconic Rockford symbol, and inspirational words or phrases.

The artwork is called #RockfordCares.

"When it comes to public art, I am trying to get Rockford together. Get everyone on the same page," said artist, Rodrigo Ceballos.

He completed the piece over the course of two days, with the help of his sister.

Nine solid hours of painting later, Rodrigo says he wants to send a message of unity to the city.

"Awareness and unity. Everyone needs to come together. It's too crazy out here."

His message of unity, after worldwide outrage and protests over the death of George Floyd - a black man who died while in custody with the Minneapolis Police Department.

"I was just hoping people would share it, see it, and understand what's going on."

That message of unity is something Jamyr Pitts says he thought of right when he walked up to the wall.

"I like it. It brings joy to my eyes. Like I said, just trying to show people we want to be equal as everyone else and come together as one," said Pitts.

Rodrigo says he wanted to create something interactive that would allow people to walk up and write their own messages. He made it so people of all ages could understand the meaning.

"The fact that there are little kids looking up at the art, it brings awareness to them. Hopefully they understand what is happening. They are the ones eventually going to change the world ."

The artwork is open for all people to sign. All you need is to bring out a white marker or paint and write your own message of peace and unity.