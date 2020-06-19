Illinois man charged with hate crime for Iowa ‘KKK’ vandalism

WATERLOO, Ia (KWWL) - An Illinois man was arrested Wednesday and is being charged with a hate crime relating to a car vandalism in Waterloo earlier this month.

After Waterloo, Iowa police obtained video and other evidence, they issued an arrest warrant for Gary Shelton, who is now currently being held by the McLean County Illinois Sheriff's Office with a bond set at $75,000.

The arrest is in connection to a vandalism of a car that was marked with the letters "KKK" in Waterloo early Friday, June 5. The victim is a black female and according to Waterloo Police, the markings were made by a substance that was unable to wipe away.

The car was parked at the Baymont Inn at 1945 La Porte Road.

Shelton also faces charges of Criminal Mischief in the 2nd Degree and Trespass-Injury or Damage over $300.

As of Thursday, Shelton is being held in the McLean County Jail in Illinois, until he is extradited to Iowa.

Waterloo Police continue to investigate a second, unrelated report of a "KKK" vehicle vandalism in Waterloo on Wednesday, June 10.