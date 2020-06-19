Illinois announces 692 new cases of COVID-19, 44 deaths

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- The Illinois Department of Public Health confirmed 692 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 44 new deaths.

That brings the statewide case total over 135,00 cases and the death toll to 6,580.

There are known cases in all but one county in the state.

More than 1.3 million Illinoisans have been tested for the novel coronavirus, including more than 27,000 in the last 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate in the state is at 3 percent.