Gov. Pritzker supports making Juneteenth a state holiday

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker issued a proclamation Friday honoring June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth in the state.

All flags were ordered at half-staff in Illinois to honor the day the last slaves were freed in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865.

“I encourage all Illinoisans to take today to reflect on our history, our future and the actions we can take, individually and collectively as a state, to truly build ourselves into the equitable nation of our ideals – a land of freedom and opportunity for all," said Gov. Pritzker in a news release Friday.

Pritzker also says he will work with the General Assembly to pass a law commemorating Juneteenth as an official state holiday.

“This Juneteenth comes as hundreds of thousands of protestors across the nation and across Illinois, from Rockford to East St. Louis to Chicago to Springfield to Champaign to Anna and dozens of towns in between, have taken to the streets to call for justice and change – and through protest and policy, we’re going to make that change," Pritzker said in the release. "From genuine criminal justice reform to a fundamentally reimagined vision of policing to sustained investment in Black communities, we will build an Illinois that prioritizes justice, equity and opportunity for all our people,”