Friday Fun at Home – Fun with Water

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While staying at home, 13 Sports Director Derek Bayne thought he would have some fun on Fridays to make the most of his time at home. Every Friday at 6, Derek will feature a new activity that can be done at home. It will be something that will get the blood flowing and get the positive vibes going for the weekend. And they'll usually feature his 3-year-old son Julian.

With the hot temperatures the past few days, we thought we'd cool down with some water fun in the backyard. We go to work in an inflatable duck pool, a water table and have some fun in the sprinkler before Saturday's forecasted rain comes.