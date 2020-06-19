 Skip to Content

Firefighters battle apartment fire in Machesney Park

4:03 pm

MACHESNEY PARK — Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions battle an apartment fire at 1010 Minns Drive in Machesney Park Friday afternoon.

North Park, Loves Park, South Beloit and other departments have responded.

It's not yet known what the cause of the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Winnebago County Coroner has not been called to the fire at this time.

13 WREX has a crew on scene and will update with story with more information.

This is a developing story.

Breane Lyga

Breane Lyga is the content manager at 13 WREX. She joined the team in 2015 as the 5, 6 and 10PM news producer after graduating from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire. She was 13 WREX’s assignment editor from 2017 to 2018.

