Firefighters battle apartment fire in Machesney Park

MACHESNEY PARK — Firefighters from multiple jurisdictions battle an apartment fire at 1010 Minns Drive in Machesney Park Friday afternoon.

North Park, Loves Park, South Beloit and other departments have responded.

It's not yet known what the cause of the fire or whether anyone was hurt.

Winnebago County Coroner has not been called to the fire at this time.

