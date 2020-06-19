 Skip to Content

Camp Hope to offer refuge for children of domestic violence in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Chances are you've heard of the Family Justice Center. A facility meant to help survivors of domestic abuse. But another component of that facility is also coming to Rockford.

Camp Hope is specifically for children who are exposed to domestic and sexual violence. It will connect those children to adult mentors, and help them recover from their trauma.

"A lot of families and children who've been impacted by domestic violence and sexual abuse; it's a start. I think that it is also opening the door for us to come together as a community and partner and address this issue," said Annie Hobson, the project manager for Camp Hope.

The camp is expected to open in 2021. There is no set location yet.

It's funded through the Rockford Police Department.

