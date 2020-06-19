Belvidere leaders respond to RVC’s Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Belvidere will become home to Rock Valley College's multi-million dollar Advanced Technology Center. City leaders say the location serves more than just those in Boone County.

What used to be a Shopko at Big Thunder Mall in Belvidere will become RVC's Advanced Technology Center. Something Belvidere School District 100 says can provide students with learning and job seeking opportunities.

"Having an advanced technology center here in the region I think will increase the number of students that not only enter college but go to specifically Rock Valley College," said Belvidere CUSC 100 Superintendent Daniel Woestman.

Woestman says when writing the ATC proposal, he wanted to make sure the goals the college had were met. One of those goals included providing opportunities for underprivileged communities.

"Our student population here in Belvidere, about 50 percent of them live in poverty and so we really think that our population not only here in Boone County but also in the region are going to be served greatly by having an accessible advanced technology center," said Woestman.

An economic development company in Belvidere says a goal is to connect to resources inside and outside of Boone County.

"We have a lot of really great partnerships with FCA [Assembly Plant]. We have the Manga of course, General Mills. There is just a lot of opportunity there," said Growth Dimensions Business Enterprise Manager Heather Wick.

"Belvidere and the Boone County area have four times the national average in manufacturing jobs so it's a really strong part of our economy here," said Woestman.

"I just see partnerships for miles and miles," said Wick.

Room to grow to create bright futures for students.

Boone County Board Chairman Karl Johnson released a statement to 13 WREX saying, "Manufacturing is the backbone of Boone County’s economy, and our entire community is aligned with the College’s commitment to workforce development."