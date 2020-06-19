AMC Theatres sets reopening date with new health guidelines

(CNN) — AMC Theatres announced it's set to reopen its more than 600 U.S. theatres next month with new safety and health measures to help curb the spread of coronavirus.



The company said it will begin a multi-phase reopening on July 15 with 450 theatres opening up. The company says the remaining locations will be nearly fully operational by the July 24 premiere of Disney's "Mulan."

AMC will have multiple safety and health measures, including:

Initially capping movie showtimes at 30% seating capacity

Cleaning every theater between each showtime

Disinfecting seating areas nightly using electrostatic sprayers

Temporarily reducing menu selections at its concession stands

Upgrading its ventilation systems in its theaters

Requiring every AMC employee to wear masks while in the theater

According to CNN, AMC will require masks in areas of the country that masks are mandatory. In areas that don't require masks, AMC says it will "strongly" encourage guests to wear them.



In a statement on its website, AMC says: "Our top priority is the health and safety of our guests and crew, so we have designed AMC Safe & Clean policies with you in mind."

There is currently not a list of which locations will open up on July 15.