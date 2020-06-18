Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issues a scam warning

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department issued a scam warning about a caller requesting bail money on Thursday.

Several people reported they received a phone call from someone who claimed to be a loved one or represented a loved one.

The caller attempted to obtain money from victims by saying a loved one was arrested and needed money for bond.

In two cases, the scammer asked them to withdraw large amounts of money and send it outside of Illinois.

The Sheriff’s Office warns people to be cautious when they answer calls from numbers they don't know, especially if the caller asks for money or donations.

Authorities said you should never provide anyone with their personal, credit card or bank information

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office urged anyone who received a similar call to report it and call (815) 319-6300.