Winnebago County reports 18 new COVID-19 cases; 593 new cases statewide

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) — The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 593 new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Thursday across the state in the past 24 hours.

According to IDPH, there are 55 more lives lost in the Land of Lincoln related to the virus as of Thursday.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in Illinois to 134,778 and 6,537 deaths overall.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,504 specimens for a total of 1,283,832. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 11 –June 17 is 3%.

In Winnebago County, no new deaths related to the virus were reported, but the county did announce 18 new positive cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Winnebago County now stands at 2,824, 85 deaths and a 93.1% recovery rate, according to local health officials.

The state's COVID-19 numbers are subject to change as we receive new numbers from the health departments in the northern Illinois region, which may use private labs for testing which is not initially recognized by the IDPH.