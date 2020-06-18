WATCH: City, community leaders hold listening session on race, police and Rockford’s youth

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On Thursday morning, community and city leaders took part in a listening session that streamed on 13 WREX to talk about race, accusations of police brutality against the black community, and what more can be done for the city's youth.



Community leader Brandon Gordon led the discussion with Mayor Tom McNamara, Chief Dan O'Shea and human services executive director Anqunette Parham.



The conversation was thoughtful and candid, as Gordon asked questions about what more the city can do to end systemic racism and help elevate the city's youth.



You can watch the full listening session above.



*Note: The Facebook live of the listening session ended abruptly because of technical issues. The version posted above is the full, unedited video of the conversations.