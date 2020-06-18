Trustees pick Belvidere for site of Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College's board of trustees voted Thursday night to put the future Advanced Technology Center at Big Thunder Mall in Belvidere after an hours-long discussion.

The vote comes after more than two years after the college made an agreement with the city of Rockford to use the Barber-Colman site. RVC pulled out of that location last October, signaling it wanted to go into the Rockford Register Star News Tower.

Then in April, the college put out a request for proposal for a location. It then narrowed those 21 proposals to 3: the Stenstrom Center at RVC, the Rockford Airport or Big Thunder Mall in Belvidere.

"My preference is Belvidere, not because it's easy but because I believe it is the right decision," said Board Chairperson Patrick Murphy.

Before the vote took place Thursday night, RVC Board of Trustees Vice Chairperson, Bob Trojan, said he is also in favor Belvidere's Big Thunder Mall.

"Not only is the pricing much better [in Belvidere] but a good partnership already exists with the school districts there," Trojan said. "And I am told there is a high percentage of graduates from Belvidere, Boone and North Boone that do in fact go to Rock Valley College.

"The fact that Belvidere students will be able to earn 14 to 16 credits towards a mechatronics degree while they are still attending high school," said Chairperson Murphy. "We have a lot of campuses, a lot of buildings, a lot of resources. One hundred percent of what we have brick-and-mortar has been dedicated to Rockford. Maybe it's time to include some other tax payers into that and into another county," said Murphy.

However, according to data obtained by 13 WREX Thursday night, Boone County students make up just 16 percent of RVC's enrollment in 2019. Students from Rockford make up 48 percent of RVC's enrollment. A total of 10,000 students were enrolled at RVC in 2019.

Winnebago County Board Chairman weighs in on the decision saying, "Congrats to Mayor Chamberlin, Chairman Johnson, and our partners in Belvidere. They came together and put forward a solid solution and have our support going forward."

"I remain disappointed in the RVC chairman and the developer who used misinformation to blow-up the initial Barber Colman partnership. There is no excuse for how that went down," said Chairman Haney.

Rock Valley College hopes to open the ATC in June of next year. That's one year after its original goal. The board still has to sign a contract and a deal. That has no yet been announced.

