Sunny stretch ends after weekend showers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Cooler and rainy weather closes in on the Stateline this weekend, though Friday may provide one last day of heat and sunshine. Look for many more chances for rain moving forward into next week.

One last warm one:

Temperatures remain warm for one more day, then drop this weekend.

A cold front does not arrive in time Friday to shut off the heat, so we get to see one more day of warm weather before the changes set in. Temperatures get close to 90° Friday afternoon but likely fall just short. Look for another mainly sunny day as well, though some clouds build in during the afternoon.

By the late evening, the cold front gets close enough to send a few scattered showers and storms into the Stateline. This marks the start of a cooling trend that lasts all weekend.

Weekend showers:

Scattered showers and storms are likely throughout Saturday.

The cold front moves slowly through the Stateline, so the trigger for showers and storms stays in place for most of Saturday. After a little scattered rain Friday night, early Saturday morning looks dry. By the late morning, scattered showers start up again as the cold front inches closer. We'll continue to see on-and-off rainfall through Saturday evening.

A slight risk for severe weather is possible, mainly late Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

There is a slight chance for severe weather during the scattered storms. Gusty winds and large hail are the main threats. In addition, the slow-moving showers and storms could result in isolated pockets of heavy rainfall and flash flood issues.

Rain should be past us by Sunday, allowing for a dry day this weekend.

The cold front should inch past us by Sunday morning. A few showers may linger early, then the rest of Father's Day should be quiet and dry. We may see a little more rain again Sunday night, but the majority of the end of the weekend looks sunny and dry.

Cooler air behind the cold front means dropping temperatures this weekend. Highs fall to the middle 80's Saturday, then low 80's on Sunday.

Cooler and rainy:

Next week, we'll alternate between sunny and rainy weather. Tuesday and Thursday look to be the dry days for now. Monday and Wednesday trend drier and sunny.

Temperatures may not change much, despite the alternating weather conditions. We hold steady in the upper 70's to low 80's throughout next week.