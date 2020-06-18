Showers and storms return, bringing a slight break from the heat

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After nearly a week of dry weather and warming temperatures, the grass is in need of a drink. The weekend provides a good chance at seeing rain and slightly cooler weather.

Dry for now:

There are very few changes to the Stateline's sensible weather Thursday, with another day of sunshine and warm temperatures ahead. High pressure anchored to our south keeps the southerly flow around, but don't expect much in terms of wind.

With a pretty stagnant air mass overhead, air quality is going to lead to problems east of Rockford. The Chicago area is under an air quality alert, which means folks with respiratory problems or asthma should try to avoid being outdoors during the hottest part of the day.

An air quality alert is in effect for the Chicago area. Stagnant air could mean folks with respiratory issues and asthma need to stay inside during the peak heating of the day.

Heat is going to crank just a degree or two more Thursday afternoon, with forecast highs climbing just shy of 90°. Regardless of where highs land, the heat is forecast to continue into Friday before slightly cooler weather for the weekend.

Hot temperatures Thursday give way to a cool down towards the weekend thanks to rain and cloud cover.

Rainy Saturday:

Friday could bring a few afternoon storms as temperatures again climb into the upper 80s. This threat looks isolated pretty isolated, so don't cancel any outdoor plans.

Saturday is the day where rain could come down for most of the day. Storms could lead to heavy rainfall and even gusty winds, with the Storm Prediction Center placing the Stateline under a marginal risk, or a 1 on a 1-to-5 scale, for severe storms. This means isolated severe storms could develop, so it's important to keep an eye to the sky.

An isolated thunderstorm or two could reach severe limits on Saturday. Gusty winds and some large hail are the primary concerns.

The rainy forecast for Saturday means a slightly cooler afternoon thanks to cloud cover. Highs for the first half of the weekend manage to get into the lower to middle 80s, which is closer to average than the near 90° of late.

Dry Father's Day?:

Model guidance suggests a dry period for most of Sunday as a cold front pushes rain chances east. The GFS or American model, holds on to precipitation chances a tad longer than most. While an isolated storm is could fire early in the day, most of Sunday looks dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine.

Highs to wind down the weekend rise into the lower 80s, which is on par with average temperatures.