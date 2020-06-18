RVC Starlight Theatre receives grant; to host week-long camp aimed at diversity

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- Rock Valley College's (RVC) Starlight Theatre program received a grant that they say will be used to host a summer camp focused on diversifying theatre productions.

The grant comes from the Community Foundation of Northern Illinois and HomeStart.

The theatre department plans to host a camp for a week aimed at addressing the ethnic gaps in the theatre industry, the school said in a press release.

“Theatre is a major industry with many employment opportunities and also teaches many leadership skills that serve people well both on and off stage,” said Chris Brady, Director, Theatre and Arts Park at RVC. “We hope our summer camp will introduce students to these different opportunities and inspire them to pursue a role in theatre."

"Currently, African-American playwrights, actors, dancers, choreographers, directors, and stage managers comprise less than 20% representation in live theatre," the school said in the press release.

RVC says the camp is slated for late July or early August at the Fairground Boys and Girls Club in Rockford.