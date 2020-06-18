Rockford Rescue Mission opens downtown store and cafe

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rockford Rescue Mission opened a new downtown store and cafe called Nettie’s Mercantile on Thursday.

"That's what this store is about," Crystal Savage, RRM's Marketing and Communications, said. "Being able to take something that has been discarded and being able to rescue it- and that's just what's happening at the Rockford Rescue Mission,"

The former Remade store and Restoration Café both closed in December to combine into one store. The space was supposed to open in March, but couldn't due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At Nettie's, 100 percent of the proceeds go back to fund the Rockford Rescue Mission. The Mission receives no government funding so it relies on funds from stores like Nettie's.

The store portion offers new and repurposed furniture and home décor items. People in Live Recovery programs, Mission staff and other volunteers make everything in Nettie's.

The Life Recovery program is a 9 to 12 month program to help people overcome drug, alcohol and other issues. The program teaches participants vocational skills to help them re-enter the Rockford workforce.

Men in the program learn woodworking skills while the women learn flower arranging, lettering and painting.

After July 1, Nettie's will serve gourmet coffee, tea, hot breakfast and lunch items, along with pastries and pies. All Nettie’s Mercantile proceeds benefit Rockford Rescue Mission programs.

“Nettie” honors the late Nettie Golden who was the mother of Rockford Rescue Mission’s first Executive Director, Reverend Gerald Pitney.

Nettie’s Mercantile opens Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 10 am to 4 pm, but the hours expand after July 1.