Rockford Aldermen host first community listening session

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The conversation against racism in the Rockford community continued with Rockford aldermen Wednesday night.



Aldermen hosted their first listening session to hear from people who are frustrated at the lack of opportunity for black people in the city.



One of the topics discussed by speakers was the idea of white privilege and the feeling of disadvantage towards people of color.



Mayor Tom McNamara says now is the time for city officials to listen to communities of color in Rockford.



"This opportunity is kind of an open forum for people to come and speak for 5 minutes and tell us how they feel," 2nd Ward Alderman Tony Gasparini said.



If you missed Wednesday's session, you have a few more chances to have your voice heard.



The next listening session is planned for Wednesday, June 24.



There will also be sessions Wednesday, July 1 and Wednesday July, 8.



All of these sessions will be held at the Rockford Salvation Army headquarters (500 S. Rockford Avenue) at 5:30 p.m.



You are able to sign up to speak at the session starting at 4:30 p.m. the day of that session.