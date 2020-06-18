Illinois reports drop in May unemployment rate

SPRINGFIELD (WREX) -- Illinois officials say the unemployment rate dropped across the state last month following an ease of COVID-19 restrictions.

The Illinois Department of Employment Security (IDES) announced Thursday the unemployment rate fell to 15 percent in May, which is a drop of 2 percent from April.

More than 62,200 jobs were added throughout the state in May, according to preliminary data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Officials say the state’s May unemployment rate was nearly 2 percent higher than the national unemployment rate reported for the month, which was 13.3 percent, down by around 1.5 percent from the previous month. The Illinois unemployment rate was up 11 percent from a year ago when it was 4 percent.

The average Illinois employment estimate was down around 245,800 jobs from March to May, compared to February to April, IDES says. The largest average declines were in leisure and hospitality, trade, transportation and utilities and educational and health services.