Flipping Out: Harlem grad gets social media recognition from The Rock

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WREX) — Josh Black is becoming an athletic monster on the Syracuse defensive line. The Harlem High School grad wasn't going to let the pandemic get in the way of his growth.

"I really got used to using a resistance band training," Black said. "I went back really old school on things. A lot of calisthenics, all that stuff just to stay in shape. I spent a lot of time on my sprint form."

And putting his athletic ability to the test. Quarantine boredom can sometimes yield fun and interesting results.

"One day I woke up and was like, I want to do a backflip off a wall," Black said.

And so he did. The senior defensive lineman first worked on it with a mattress he dragged outside behind his Syracuse apartment building. Then it was time to take away that safety measure.

"I practiced it for a good hour and ten minutes," Black said. "When I finally hit that, it was the greatest feeling ever, for sure."

Black came back from a knee injury his sophomore year, but he wasn't worried about getting hurt showing off his stunt double abilities.

"It was all 98 percent safe," Black joked.

Then things got 100 percent crazy for Josh, when he tagged Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson on Twitter and got a response from the entertainer.

"Yeah that was unexpected for sure," Black said. "I just tagged him in the post jokingly. Because a lot of people are like, you're the Rock Jr. I was just like this would be funny if I did it as a joke and 30 minutes later I saw him quote my Tweet and my phone started blowing up. I had to turn off all my notifications on Twitter. It's definitely surreal. That's one of my biggest role models. You see the Rock in everything. The most well-known person on this planet. It's just the fact that he took the time out of his day to really look into me, too. He researched how much I squat. Being on the defensive line also, he played D-line at Miami. It was definitely unreal in that moment."

Josh is working in small groups with his team for now. They'll slowly implement more team activities in the coming weeks, per NCAA guidelines. Josh is chomping at the bit to get back on the field.

"I'm just really looking forward to suiting back up because it's been too long," he said. "I'm just really excited to get back to it."

Excited to get back to it, if you smell what Josh Black is cooking.