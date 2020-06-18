City First Church gives 150,000 pounds of free food to local families

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City First Church gave away 150,000 pounds of free food on Friday at its fourth, and largest, food distribution event.

"It feels great to be able to meet a need, for us to be able to come together as a community. I think that's super important," City First Senior Pastor Jeremy Deweerdt said.

Four semi-trucks filled with 150,000 pounds of food arrived at the City First campus this morning.

Hours before the event began, cars filled the parking lot waiting for the event to start. There was such a big turn out workers cut off the line less than an hour after the event started.

"We're seeing a lot of faces that have come through before and we're seeing a lot of new faces," Deweerdt said. "What that tells me if that there are people who have probably never come to a food distribution site before that are probably needing it which means that they're at a place of possible desperation."

At this event, City First partnered with Northern Illinois Foodbank to provide families with farm fresh produce while supplies lasted.

City First plans to host more free food distribution events in the coming months.

"As the food becomes available, we're going to get it to the people as quickly as possible," Deweerdt said.

To stay up to date on City First events, visit their website.