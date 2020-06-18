Chicago activists want to create elected board to investigate police

CHICAGO (AP) — Activists are pushing Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the City Council to create an elected board that would have the authority to investigate and fire police officers.

A couple hundred demonstrators gathered outside of City Hall on Wednesday and called for the mayor and council to support the creation of a Civilian Police Accountability Commission.

Lightfoot's preferred approach to creating a civilian commission stalled in a City Council committee in March.

But since the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month, calls for such oversight has grown louder around the country.

Lightfoot said after meeting with aldermen Wednesday that she continues to support civilian oversight of the police but prefers a different approach than the activist-backed proposal.