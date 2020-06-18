Bolton: Trump moves in office guided by reelection concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) - Former adviser John Bolton says in a new book that President Donald Trump was driven by political calculations when he made national security decisions.



The Associated Press obtained an advance copy of "The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir," which the White House is working furiously to block.



Bolton writes that Trump pleaded with China's Xi Jinping during a 2019 summit to buy more agriculture products from the U.S. to help Trump's reelection chances.



Trump tweeted early Thursday that Bolton's book "is made up of lies & fake stories" by a "disgruntled boring fool who only wanted to go to war."