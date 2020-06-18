16-year-old makes greeting cards to raise money for COVID-19 relief fund

When COVID-19 hit, Sarah Grace Bowyer wanted to help out in some way, but was not sure how. Then one day she noticed her craft supplies.

Sarah Grace came up with the idea to make greeting cards. "I didn't know that what I was going to start was going to be this big of a help," the 16-year-old said.

In the course of two weeks, Sarah Grace made 200 cards, while raising just over $1,500.

It was simple. She had a lot of paper and a "Cricket" machine at home. She would program the designs into the computer and the machine would cut it. Once it printed out, Sarah Grace would piece it all together.

She sold the cards to friends, family members, and loved ones.

"I just figured this way I could make a lot and give back to the community." said Sarah Grace.

The money raised was given to the COVID-19 Relief Fund at OSF Saint Anthony's. The fund covers anything from new technology platforms to training for the front line workers.

OSF's Director of Development, Ryan Duvall, said he is humbled by Sarah Grace's generous donation.

"She's 16 years old. To have that in her heart now? A lot is going on and she's thinking, "How can I help?" That's fantastic," said Duvall.

Moving forward, Sarah Grace says this experience opened up her eyes to other ideas.

"I had a lot of fun making the cards. I am not sure if I will do the same thing again. But, I am going to be aware of opportunities to give back."