Winnebago County Board discuss police policies with sheriff’s department

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While protests continue, interactions between the police and the public are under a microscope. That's why the Winnebago County Board says it's the perfect time to review officer procedures.

Hard times call for hard conversations.

"You're seeing a lot of people, myself included, at times struggle with how to best go about having this kind of conversation. I think we should embrace the struggle but continue to have it. The alternative is something that is unacceptable to me," said Winnebago County Board Chairman Frank Haney.

Chairman Haney says the public safety meeting is just one of many discussions to come with the sheriff's department to touch on officer policies and procedures. One topic of discussion is use of force.

"If an officer is involved in I believe it is eight uses of force in a 12 month time period, justified or not eight uses of force at all, we conduct a review on that officer to make sure they are someone that is developing a pattern," said Winnebago County Sheriff Official.

Chief Deputy Rick Ciganek says out of more than 80,000 service calls in 2019, there were 111 instances of uses of force. Winnebago County Board Member Tim Nabors says that number could be lower.

"The problem is the policies that are already in place. I kept hearing repeatedly that we are doing such good with national standards and state standards but the issue is that those national standards and state standards need to be improved," said Nabors.

"It's all about setting a culture right and the sheriff here has set a culture of accountability and structure," said Chief Deputy Ciganek.

Chairman Haney also shed light on what the sheriff's department has changed. That includes implementing body cameras for certain officers. He hopes reviewing policies will close any gaps.

The sheriff's office says it's looking at ways to improve minority representation on the force. A public forum with the sheriff's office could be the next step. That date will be announced soon.