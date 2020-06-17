Tilted 10 hosting VIP Night at Cherryvale Mall location

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A new entertainment business coming to Cherryvale Mall is giving people a sneak peak inside.



Tilted 10 is hosting a "Special Super Secret VIP Night" Saturday, June 20.



Titled 10 is a premier bowling and family entertainment center.



Last year, the Cherryvale mall announced the facility was replacing its Sears location.



You can buy a $50 ticket to get early admission into the Tilt Studio level of the two story facility.



Tilt studio features more than 150 classic, modern and interactive video games, redemption prize games and arcade games.



There will also be a tour of the Tilted 10 Restaurant, Bar, and HyperBowling Lanes, and a Play Card with 370 Points, which is a value of $65.



According to the Tilted 10 Facebook page, the event is being limited due to social distancing recommendations.



Each guest for Saturday's event will need to purchase a VIP Special Play Card to enter.



The Special Super Secret VIP Night will not be open to the public unless the ticket quota for the event is not met.



Again, the VIP night is scheduled for Saturday, June 20 from 5-8 p.m.



