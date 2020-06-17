The heat climbs one more day before cooler and rainy weather

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Our stretch of sunny and warm weather extends for one more day, then the weather pattern gets a shake up over the weekend.

Attempting to get to 90°:

Thursday may be the hottest day of the week ahead of cooler air for Friday.

Temperatures keep inching upward the later we get into the week. Conditions rose to the middle 80's Wednesday, or around a degree or two warmer than Tuesday. We keep that trend going into Thursday, which could mean temperatures inch right up to or reach 90°.

As for the rest of the conditions, tonight remains warm and in the low 60's. The weather stays clear and calm. Thursday looks bright and sunny again, with just a few passing clouds. Humidity may be slightly higher, but not to muggy levels yet. As mentioned earlier, temperatures warm at least into the upper 80's.

Cooler and rainy:

Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday evening and through the weekend thanks to a cold front coming through.

A cold front arrives on scene Friday, and should get close to us by Friday evening. The cooler air sparks scattered showers and storms, so be ready for some rainfall Friday evening. Severe weather is not likely.

Temperatures may still be warm and above average Friday, since the cooler air, clouds, and showers do not arrive in time to shut off the heating. Look for temperatures in the upper 80's.

Over the weekend, the cold front creeps through the Stateline. This should keep showers and storms going for much of Saturday. The day won't be a washout necessarily, but plan on a fairly rainy day. Temperatures remain in the middle 80's.

By Sunday, we may be done with rain for a short while. There could be a scattered shower or storm or two in the morning, then the weather takes a break from the rain for a while. Temperatures fall into the low 80's behind the cold front.

We may see back-and-forth weather between rain and dry conditions early next week. The weather looks to alternate each day, with Monday and Wednesday looking rainy or stormy, and Tuesday attempting to stay dry. Temperatures remain a little cooler and in the low 80's in the long run next week.