RPD records slight decrease in domestic violence, advocates concerned for pandemic’s impact

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Domestic violence accounted for 41% of violent crimes in Rockford from January 2019 to May 2019. This year, during the same period of time that crime accounts for 35% of violent crime.

On the surface the drop seems like a positive trend. However, experts understand this doesn't necessarily mean there's actually fewer instances of abuse.

"We really don't know if those are because fewer people are calling because they don't feel they can reach out safely right now," says Rockford's Office on Combating Domestic Violence and Human Trafficking's Jenn Cacciapaglia. "In addition to the dynamic if they do call and the perpetrator is released from jail they're often right back with them in the same space."

Cacciapaglia says her office won't really know what the crime numbers truly mean until months later when survivors can help them understand their experience. However, she stresses while these numbers are important, they play a small piece in all her office analyzes. She says it looks at everything from tools to analyze trauma in children trapped in violent homes to police training and tools officers can use to identify domestic violence situtions.

"Do we have all of our partners at the table," asks Cacciapaglia. "This is not just a police and courts issue. Do we have a community that's engaged across the board trying to get at this crime."

She adds to bring domestic violence down across the city, a holistic approach is required and won't happen overnight.

"Prevention, protection, prosecution, and partnership," says Cacciapaglia. "This is the long game. And it's a heavy lift. The good news is we're doing good work. We're moving the needle, it's going to take some time."

Another important tool domestic violence advocates say will help in the fight is the Family Peace Center. It's expected to open next month in Rockford and will be a one stop location for families to receive services.