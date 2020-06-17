Rockford’s Champion: Looking Back at Fred VanVleet in the 2019 NBA Finals – Victory Parade

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After winning the NBA championship on the road at Golden State, Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors made a quick stop-over in Las Vegas for a celebration before returning home for their official victory parade. On June 17, 2019, millions of fans lined the streets of Toronto for a celebration of the Raptors' first NBA title. VanVleet was in awe at the number of people who came out to support.

"That was probably the most surreal moment of my life," VanVleet said. "Being somewhere where it's so many people, so much energy, so much love. It was a nice hot day. It wasn't supposed to take that long. But it ended up taking a 2.5-3 hour bus ride. It was pandemonium like I had never seen in my life. I got to share it with my family, too. My family was on the bus with me so that was a very, very special moment. All of this stuff doesn't really mean anything if you don't have anybody to share it with, [if] you don't have people to take along for the journey. To have those people right there beside me the whole time, obviously I wish my entire family could have been there, now we just have to try to win another one so we can do it again."

As VanVleet said, some of his closest family and friends were able to celebrate with him, and they cherished the moment.

Marquez Beeks (Fred's Marketing Director and longtime friend): "Just having the whole country behind you, Toronto is the only NBA team in Canada, so just having the whole country behind you is crazy. All those people out there. They didn't sleep, we didn't sleep haha."

Darnell VanVleet (Fred's Business Manager and brother): "For me and Quez to be on there and be hanging out with Drake and his team, Kyle [Lowry], Kawhi [Leonard] and his family, and them basically putting Fred on that pedestal with the top guys in the organization, for me that opened up our eyes big time. That meant something. You're on the bus with Drake, Kyle Lowry and Kawhi Leonard. You could have been on another bus with a couple of other guys. I feel like that was very big and I'll never forget that day in my life. When I think back on it now I still get chills."

Championship chills from a day that will last a lifetime in the hearts and minds of Fred VanVleet and his family and friends, as Rockford's champion got a Canadian celebration fit for royalty and rock stars.