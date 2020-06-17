Rockford Park District brightens downtown with hanging flower baskets

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford Park District hung flower baskets throughout downtown Rockford in its annual beautification effort.

The City of Gardens program through the Rockford Park District sponsored the beautification effort through community donations.

"Flowers help to brighten spirits and improve the community pride which is so important right now," the Rockford Park District said.

This year, the Rockford Park District hung 186 baskets compared to its usual 300; however, the district said its grateful to anyone who donated to "bring this cheery sight" to the area.

Since donations were down, the park district scaled back the beautification efforts to focus on three locations in the city: 7th Street, South Main, East State Street, and Water Street.

The Nicholas Conservatory accepts flower basket donations all year long. You can make a donation on their website or call 815-987-1675.