Rockford Ministers Fellowship lists demands to end systemic racism in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -- In a time where conversations are starting and change is happening, a group that was designed for that change wants to make a new foundation.

Leaders from the Rockford Ministers Fellowship stood on the front lawn of Rockford Police District 1 to address those demands, the very place where protesters and police clashed 19 days prior.

"We stand ready to work with the city, the county, [and] business entities to help transform our city and get rid of racism in the city," said Rev. Louis Malone, Pastor at St. Luke Missionary Church. He and Rev. Maurice West Sr. of West Side Church of God in Christ spoke, their fellow members stood behind them in support.

To start the transformation to end systemic racism, the group lists six demands.

Revamped hiring practices at the City of Rockford, Winnebago County, and RPS 205. Those practices include hiring a minority recruiter, and equal representation for African Americans based on the percentage of the population. Expand transit services at Rockford Mass Transit District and other agencies to create job opportunities. Winnebago County and Rockford must provide opportunities to give employment for non-violent offenders, that includes working with area recruiters and companies to see through their past. Plus, work to seal or expunge records. Deep revisions to the Winnebago County Criminal Justice System. Those revisions include assessing the jail population during COVID-19, review bail procedures, fund the public defenders office to give inmates proper representation and constitute speedy trials. Pursue funds for the City of Rockford set aside by the state for solar installation programs and training and ensure people of color have opportunities to pursue employment. Clear consequences for abuse of police power and justice for families and communities who have been harmed by police violence. The group wants this point to be a matter of law and part of the collective bargaining agreement. Plus, transparency from the police department when it comes to use of force.

"I have not personally experienced police brutality, but I can tell you every African American man has experienced police harassment," said Rev. West Sr., who is also the chairman of the Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners.

The group acknowledged the protests across Rockford, saying it supports the disruption and emotion of groups like Rockford Youth Activism. But, the Rockford Ministers Fellowship says it supports Police Chief Dan O'Shea.

They say he is one of the leaders that can make changes that they say are wanted here.

"There is a desire for improvement across our community," said Rev. West Sr.

The group has met with the local police union and plans to meet with Rockford leaders in a few weks.

Shortly after the press conference on Wednesday afternoon, the union released a statement (below).