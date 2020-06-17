IHSA announces stage 2 Return to Play guidelines

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The IHSA announces guidelines for stage 2 of its Return to Play plan, and now awaits approval from the Illinois Dept. of Public Health. Under the plan, schools could start using voluntary contact days when the state moves to phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan, which could be as soon as June 26.

The plan would allow for gatherings of up to 50 people, and if athletes are not actively participating in a drill, they must maintain social distancing. Multiple groups of up to 50 can be in the same area as long as they can maintain at least 30 feet between the groups. Stage 2 would allow for games to be played with a limited number of fans able to attend, not exceeding 20 percent of stadium capacity. The full plan can be found in the PDF below.