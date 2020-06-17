Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison to reopen Thursday

Berit, the female polar bear at the Henry Vilas Zoo in Madison.

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- Madison's Henry Vilas Zoo will reopen to the public this Thursday, June 18 after being closed because of concerns over COVID-19.

Gates will open at 9:30 a.m. and the last guest entry will be at 4:30 p.m., according to the zoo's web page.

They only entrance into the zoo will be through the gate by the main parking lot on Randall Ave. The Lake Wingra entrance will be closed.

"We have been working hard to make sure that our guests, the staff, and all of the animals at the zoo are safe and healthy. Because of that, coming back to the zoo will look a little bit different," read the zoo's web page.

Due to COVID-19, there are some new rules patrons need to follow to ensure everyone has a fun, safe time.

Visitors will be able to use a one-way path throughout the zoo grounds. Outdoor buildings and play areas will also be closed.

All staff will be required to wear masks and they highly encourage guests to wear theirs as well.

Masks will be available for purchase at the zoo.

Also, please remember our zoo neighbors and follow all traffic/parking rules and dispose of any trash properly.

