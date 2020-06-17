Head-on collision in Loves Park, two serious injuries reported

LOVES PARKS (WREX) — Local first responders arrived at the scene of a serious car crash in Loves Park after two cars collided head on just after 11 a.m.

Occupants of one vehicle required extrication to be removed from the vehicle.

Five people were transported to a local hospital; two had serious injuries, according to first responders.

Northbound traffic on N Alpine Rd will be closed for the next several hours, the fire department said.

This is a developing story. WREX will post updates as they become available.