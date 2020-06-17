Drunk driver charged in crash that killed two people in March

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) — A drunk driver who killed two people in March is officially charged with two counts of homicide and 12 counts of aggravated driving under the influence.

Jacob A. Clingon, 27, is charged after police say he's responsible for a March 16 car crash that killed Matthew and Andrew Benson.

Winnebago County State's Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross announced the charges on Wednesday.

Clingon could face up to 28 years for each count of the aggravated DUI charges.