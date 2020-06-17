Davis Park receives new coat of paint

ROCKFORD (WREX) — You might notice something a little different if you drive by Davis Park.

The City of Rockford as well as Gorman and Company teamed up to do a 500 gallon paint job on the structure. It's the first coat of paint Davis Park has seen since the 90's.

The paint job is part of an ongoing restoration of Davis Park and Founders Landing. Over the last two years, a temporary skate park was built and Sharefest cleaned up and beautified the area.

While the park is in the best shape it's been in a decade, RACVB President and CEO John Groh says there's even more large scale changes in the works.

"This really marks the end of phase one here at Davis Park," Groh said.

Groh went on to say the city wants to look at things like ice skating rinks, sculpture gardens, water features and sound stages over the next few years.

"It is our hope that the park will continue to expand, and grow and redevelop," Groh said.

The city will place new banners at Davis Park in the coming months.