City First Church to host a fourth free food distribution drive-thru

ROCKFORD (WREX) — City First Church will host its fourth food distribution event to feed 1,000 households on Thursday.

“We have a great opportunity to meet the physical needs of those in our community and share hope during this trying season," Jeremy DeWeerdt, Senior Pastor at City First Church, said. "It is our pleasure to serve the community once again!”

City First wanted to provide for Rockford families during the COVID-19 pandemic, so they put together food distribution events. These events attracted hundreds of local families.

The Northern Illinois Foodbank partnered with the church to fill up to three semi-trucks with food to give away.

City First invites anyone in need to attend its drive-through event on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Main Auditorium Entrance.

Northern Illinois Food Bank will provide farm fresh produce while supplies last.

The pop-up market wil be completely contact-less. Community members will stay in their cars while event staff place food into the trunk.