Building heat midweek gives way to storms, cooler weather late week

ROCKFORD (WREX) — As temperatures continue to climb, grass is starting to turn brown and crunchy in spots. The midweek warm-up is going to eventually give way to cooler temperatures and much-needed rain across the Stateline.

Wednesday warmth:

Midweek is going to usher in summertime warmth a few days ahead of the first day of astronomical summer on Saturday. We're seeing the warmer temperatures even during the early morning hours of Wednesday.

A warmer start to Wednesday morning, with most areas around 60°.

Lows are settling into the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of northern Illinois and southern Wisconsin. Compared to early Tuesday, this is on the order of about 5° to 10° warmer. Dew points are still in the comfortable range, so it isn't feeling steamy like it could for mid-June.

The afternoon provides temperatures in the middle to upper 80s, which is just a few degrees warmer than average. If you're hoping for a cooling shower or thunderstorm, you are going to have to wait just a little while longer. High pressure remains in control at the surface, so that's going to keep dry weather and sunshine around for the next few days.

Near 90° Thursday:

The "gateway to the weekend" brings about the warmest daytime high temperature of the week. After a morning in the upper 50s and lower 60s, highs Thursday are forecast to climb to 90° as sunshine continues to bake the dry ground.

Highs approach the upper 80s and lower 90s Thursday, about 5° to 10° above average.

Each day without rain sets the region just a bit further behind in terms of rainfall. As of Wednesday, the Rockford area is about 1/2" behind average. We'll continue to add to the deficit through Thursday. Rain chances are in the offing for Friday and the weekend.

Turning cooler and showery:

Model guidance suggests shower chances ramp up by Friday afternoon, with pockets of heavier rain possible as atmospheric moisture begins to increase. Because of this increase, humidity becomes a little more noticeable by Friday as highs climb into the upper 80s.

The threat for late week storms bring a slight cool down for the weekend.

Rain is likely to be scattered through the weekend, but Saturday looks to be the day where coverage is highest. Any outdoor plans for either day of the weekend should have an indoor alternative just in case. All indications point toward a more active pattern into early next week, with cooler temperatures likely.