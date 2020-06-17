Build-a-Bike provides Boone County children with free bikes

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Boone County community organizations came together on Wednesday to donate 100 bikes to local children in need.

"The favorite part by far is watching the kid getting his new bike," Joe Hamblock with Manley's said. "The smile on their faces, even through a mask is pretty amazing."

At the event, businesses and organizations 'build' bicycles for 100 families who couldn't afford to buy one.

Manley's Belvidere Ford Lincoln and the Belivdere YMCA partnered to host the event, but also worked with local schools in the county.

Families were approved for bikes ahead of the event. Boone County schools recommend kids who are in need to receive bikes.

Each kids left with a bike, helmet, lock, lights, a good bag, and ice cream.

"It's a little bit of everyone, giving a little bit to get one great, big, huge result which is really cool," Hamblock said.

The event is in its 4th year and has given more than 350 bikes to local kids.

Hamblock first heard of the event during a team-building workshop where they did something similar.

"That experience of putting the bike together and then seeing the kid get the bike is something I'll never forget," Hamblock said.

Normally, the event takes an entire night as sponsors and families celebrate together. This year, however, the event moved to a drive-through model.