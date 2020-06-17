Agency that supports LGBTQ+ youth moves online in the age of COVID-19

NAPERVILLE (WREX) — An Illinois agency that supports LGBTQ+ youth in the Chicago suburbs has moved services online during COVID-19.

Youth Outlook serves 6 counties in Northeastern Illinois. It served 150+ gay and transgender teens with in-person socials at its drop-in center.

After COVID-19 hit, it moved online, something organizers say made it even more accessible to teens.

Executive Director Nancy Mullen said the online safe space allows LGBTQ+ teens to connect with other teens going through the same things.

"Tt's hard for them to network," she said. "It's hard for them to find peers and have conversations about things that are important and on their minds."

Youth Outlook expects to resume in-person socials and meetings in August or September.

To learn more about Youth Outlook and how to participate in an online meeting, CLICK HERE.