ROCKFORD (WREX) — Growing up in Freeport, Marquia Isa says she has had her fair share of racist encounters. Some of those situations included dealing with discrimination in public places or businesses.

"Sometimes we may go to a place or business recieved well or welcomed," said Isa.

Some of those encounters led to her having conversations with other people about what life would be like if there were more black-owned businesses in Freeport. Unfortunately, years after her childhood, she is still having the same conversation about the lack of representation of black business owners in Freeport.

"As far as entrepreneurship, there is definitely a lot of that on the rise, but as far as us walking into a physical location, I can count those on my hand," said Isa.

She and other activists say there is a lack of black-owned businesses in Freeport. But it isn't just activists who are saying this. One city partner says there needs to be an increase.

Mark Williams is the Executive Director of the Greater Freeport Partnership, which is a group that focuses on the economic growth of the Freeport area. He says Freeport needs more black-owned businesses to financially help the city.

"Diversity makes a stronger economy. In fact, most of the small businesses are being created are women and minority-owned businesses," said Williams.

Isa says these businesses can help grow the black community grow and create more representation in the city.

"We need to be those business owners. It's going to change how we are received. I feel like we are going to embrace each other more if we are walking in and see people who look like us," said Isa.

Isa has created a fund to help black businesses get started in Freeport. If you would like to donate, you can contact her at Rally4reformation@gmail.com. You can also connect with the Greater Freeport Partnership by visiting its website.