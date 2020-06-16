Touchless thermal detector donated to Winnebago County Courthouse

ROCKFORD (WREX) — New technology is making a trip to the Winnebago County Courthouse more hands free.



The courthouse now has a touchless thermal detector to check people's temperature as they walk into the building.



This addition is to curb the spread of the coronavirus.



Mayor Tom McNamara and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos introduced the new technology during a virtual unveiling.



McNamara hopes to install these temperature detectors at city hall and each police district headquarters.



"I think were really optimistic. I think tom's already shown that we're having some success with the ease of use," McNamara said



"We want it to be accurate but we also want it to be incredibly easy."



The thermal detector was donated to the courthouse by Yates Enterprises.