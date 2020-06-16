Temperatures keep rising through midweek

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Conditions warmed back into the 80's today, and the 90's may not be far behind. The heat may be short-lived with rain showers on the way.

Heating up:

A quiet yet warmer weather pattern keeps the heat building in.

After a three day break, the weather jumped into the 80's and won't look back for a while. The overall weather pattern sets us up for a warm night and a few hotter days.

Temperatures overnight only cool to the low 60's, or about 10 degrees warmer than last night. The weather maintains the clear and dry weather overnight.

Humidity gets blocked by a stalled cold front.

Outside of the temperature change, the weather remains sunny and dry for a few more days. A stalled cold front well to our south blocks humid air from the Gulf of Mexico, so we should see the low humidity last for a couple more days.

Humidity does return by this weekend.

The heat builds in through Thursday, however. We will end up near 90 degrees tomorrow, then into the 90's by Thursday. At that point, the humidity will be a little higher, but not muggy yet.

Active pattern:

Rainy weather returns this weekend with on-and-off showers through early next week.

The weather pattern switches from dry and hot to cooler and rainy. We should see numerous chances for showers and storms between Friday and early next week thanks to the more active pattern. Rain looks to start up Friday evening, continue on-and-off through Sunday morning, then settle down briefly after that.

More rain showers are possible early next week. We may need a few rounds of rain, as we are on a dry streak that could extend to 7 days in a row. That said, if we see all of these rounds of rain come to pass, things could look fairly soggy by next week. Rain totals may top 1" or so starting Friday and extending through Wednesday.

For now, chances for severe weather remain low, but it is too early to say if we completely avoid strong to severe storms this weekend.