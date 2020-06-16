Temperatures climb as stretch of sunny days continue

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The stretch of sunny skies continue as temperatures rise closer to 90° through the week. In spite of the warmer weather, humidity remains at bay for now.

Turning the tide:

Since Saturday, temperatures have been climbing each day. Saturday's 71° high gave way to 73° by Sunday afternoon and eventually the 79° high Monday. Each day this week features slightly warmer temperatures than the previous day.

The heat is on! Temperatures continue to climb through the week.

Tuesday is the first day where highs are going to approach above average territory, with temperatures topping out in the middle 80s. The Stateline could use some rain, but that is nowhere to be found in the short-term forecast.

Sunshine and fairly low humidity levels for mid-June are forecast to remain in place thanks to a nearly stationary front across the Deep South. This front is essentially acting as a wall, preventing excessive humidity from getting into the Midwest. Dew points remain below 60° through midweek, keeping things pretty comfortable by mid-June standards.

Approaching 90°:

Midweek brings a return to summer-like heat as highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s. By Thursday, as southwesterly winds begin to ramp up, highs are going to climb into the lower 90s as dew points slowly rise.

Humidity is going to gradually increase through the week.

Despite a rise in heat and humidity, there remains little relief in the form of rainfall through Thursday. The end of the work week and weekend could provide some relief in the form of rainfall and thunderstorm chances.

Late week rain returns:

The last three weekends have had dry weather, but that stretch comes to an end this weekend. The overall pattern becomes more active, with the first round of showers likely Friday. No day during the late week into the weekend are going to be a complete washout, but if you have outdoor plans, know that rain is possible.